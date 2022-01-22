Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

