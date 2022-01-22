Brokers Issue Forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

