Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Shares of K opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.49. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

