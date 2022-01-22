Brokers Set Expectations for CubeSmart’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,754,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

