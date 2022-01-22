Brokers Set Expectations for Pixelworks, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pixelworks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PXLW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

PXLW stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 728,723 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth $2,696,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

