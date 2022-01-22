Brokers Set Expectations for Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

UTZ opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 49,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $794,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,887 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

