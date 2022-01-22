Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.10.

BIP stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

