Bryan Patrick Donohoe Sells 8,813 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACRE opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 807.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

