Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of Burlington Stores worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.18 and its 200-day moving average is $294.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.84.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
