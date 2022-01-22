Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of Burlington Stores worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.18 and its 200-day moving average is $294.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.84.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

