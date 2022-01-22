Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $953.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -2.07.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,822,000 after buying an additional 108,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,767 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 723,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

