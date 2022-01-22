BWS Financial Comments on Texas Pacific Land Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $34.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $34.53. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $13.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $52.66 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,003.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,227.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,305.63. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $785.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

