Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Acquires £50,486.11 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) insider Erika Schraner purchased 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £50,486.11 ($68,885.40).

BYIT opened at GBX 489.40 ($6.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.62. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 346.98 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 588.50 ($8.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 549.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 516.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.87) price target for the company.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

