C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.18. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 92.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in C3.ai by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in C3.ai by 341.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 46.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

