Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CAO Todd E. Hasty Acquires 3,300 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.