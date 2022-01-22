Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$186.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.09.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

