California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Zendesk worth $30,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after acquiring an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,846,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,147,000 after buying an additional 80,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

