California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of IDEX worth $35,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in IDEX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $19,590,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in IDEX by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $219.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.73. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.