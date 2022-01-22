California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Teleflex worth $39,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 475.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $323.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

