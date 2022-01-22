California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Exact Sciences worth $36,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

