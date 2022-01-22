Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.81.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

