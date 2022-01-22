Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Camden Property Trust worth $31,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

