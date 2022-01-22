Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

