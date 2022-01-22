Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 134 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 128 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.69) target price on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The stock has a market cap of £171.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.26).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

