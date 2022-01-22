Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 237.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,816 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

