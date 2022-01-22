Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Carrier Global worth $136,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $228,420,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

