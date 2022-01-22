CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Elastic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 182.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 32.9% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,668 shares of company stock worth $20,695,718. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.24. Elastic has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

