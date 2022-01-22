CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires Shares of 3,740 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.01. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.