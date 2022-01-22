CastleArk Alternatives LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2,486.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 136,347 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 374,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60,529 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 221,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -301.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.