CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.84.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

