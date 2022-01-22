CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% during the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

