CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.