Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given New €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €67.00 ($76.14) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.