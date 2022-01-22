Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

