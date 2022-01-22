CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 96.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,673 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CGI by 72.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CGI by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 419,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

