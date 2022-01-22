ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,921 shares.The stock last traded at $28.93 and had previously closed at $29.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 49.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

