Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

