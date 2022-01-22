Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,850.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,989.00.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,378.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,662.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,767.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

