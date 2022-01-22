Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.43.

NYSE:CHH opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

