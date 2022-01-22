Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of TSE CHR traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.46. 394,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The company has a market cap of C$614.67 million and a PE ratio of -25.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.97. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.