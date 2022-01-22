Christine Marie Utter Sells 11,428 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

