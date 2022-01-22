Christopher J. Progler Sells 9,688 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 207.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

