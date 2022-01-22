CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,309,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

