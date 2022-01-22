CI Investments Inc. Has $4.89 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of UniFirst worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UniFirst by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 471,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $188.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.80. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

