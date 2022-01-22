CI Investments Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $188.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $185.72 and a one year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

