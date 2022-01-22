CI Investments Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 54,435 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after buying an additional 317,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after buying an additional 1,524,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

