CI Investments Inc. Purchases 15,610 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,309,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

PAGS stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

