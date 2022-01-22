CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,310 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

