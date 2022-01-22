CI Investments Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $364.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

