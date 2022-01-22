CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 112 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 888.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 166,459 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX by 78.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in WEX by 66.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

