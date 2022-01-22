CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 513 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.