CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 513 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oshkosh stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.
In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
